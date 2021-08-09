Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.20

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $58.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

