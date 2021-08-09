Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $184.87 million and approximately $258,323.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017575 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002900 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000989 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.