Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after acquiring an additional 264,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $535.04. 16,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,663. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $540.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

