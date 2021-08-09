Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 7,826 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 505,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. 14,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97.

