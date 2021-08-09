Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $300.91. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $200.05 and a 52-week high of $302.51.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.