Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,257 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $19,015,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $100,394,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,118 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $49.82. 285,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,251,884. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.