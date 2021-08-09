Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after buying an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after buying an additional 311,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after buying an additional 118,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,023. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.