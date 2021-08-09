Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.0% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 22.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

