Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $55.16 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $406.51. The company had a trading volume of 133,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

