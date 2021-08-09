Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.30. 5,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $107.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

