Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after acquiring an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 125,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

