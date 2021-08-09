Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 40,231 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 824.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,800 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.86. 12,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,872. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

