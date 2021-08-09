Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $90.04. 21,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,100. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

