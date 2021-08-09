Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $39.97. 31,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

