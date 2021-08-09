Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.6% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.19. 79,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,213. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80.

