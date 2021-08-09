Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.40. 955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,657. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.