Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 189 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.36 on Monday, hitting $903.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,404. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $877.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

