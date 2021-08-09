Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 33,038 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,038 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 701,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,115,883. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

