Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.03. 11,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

