Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 186,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,083. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.17.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.