Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $733.10

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $733.10 and last traded at $733.10, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $660.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SARTF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $520.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

