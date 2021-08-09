Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $625.00 and last traded at $625.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $623.10.

Separately, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.77.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

