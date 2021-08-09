Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.82

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 138559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 38.59%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

