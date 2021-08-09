Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 22,365 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 171.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,435,000 after acquiring an additional 789,947 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,497,000 after purchasing an additional 203,987 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,243,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1679 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

