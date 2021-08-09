Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 28,823 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,173,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 62,429 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,049. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

