Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 476.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,377,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,485,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,700 shares of company stock worth $8,635,540. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPI stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

