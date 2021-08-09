Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 480.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $49,541,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,887.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,568.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,742.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.