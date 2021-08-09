Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

