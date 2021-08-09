Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 5,804 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after buying an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after buying an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,998,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Regency Centers by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

REG stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

