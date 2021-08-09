Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 6,852 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 104.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $119.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.62. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

