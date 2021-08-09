Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 27,325 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $31.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

