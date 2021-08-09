Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $215.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.23. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

