Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $34.51 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

