Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,654,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,523,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,915,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,205,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 in the last ninety days.

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $51.67 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

