Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 143.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $152.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

