Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,538 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Purple Innovation worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after buying an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,788,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,555.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRPL. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

