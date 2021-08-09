Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.31 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,455 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 123.6% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

