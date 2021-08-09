Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 275.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,931,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $66,143,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 140.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after acquiring an additional 905,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

