Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Herc by 45.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $23,302,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $124.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $128.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

