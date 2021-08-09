Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

LH stock opened at $298.25 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $304.73. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.