Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.70 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,918 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

NYSE NFG opened at $53.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

