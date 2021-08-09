Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

FTS stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

