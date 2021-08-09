Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,006 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of InMode worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $3,257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InMode by 111.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,127 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 241,364 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of INMD opened at $116.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $118.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.