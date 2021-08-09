Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 437.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 87.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $211.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.41. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total value of $349,860.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,383 shares of company stock worth $3,113,372. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

