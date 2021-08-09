Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.92 Million in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $81.40 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

