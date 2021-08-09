Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,009 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 236.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.12. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,450 shares of company stock worth $26,906,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.