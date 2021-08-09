Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,314,816 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

