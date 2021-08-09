Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 7,475 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $205.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

