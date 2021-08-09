Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 8,069 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 801,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $33.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.72.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.