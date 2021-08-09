Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Tenable by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -165.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,498.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,158 shares of company stock worth $8,179,922. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

